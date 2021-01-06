EDDYVILLE — Wanda Guess Kingston, 79, of Eddyville, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Rivers Bend Retirement Community.
Mrs. Kingston was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, John Major Kingston of Benton; two daughters, Pylina Richards of Dixon, Missouri, and Paula Kingston Stafford of Kuttawa; two brothers, Willie Guess of Burns, Tennessee, and Major Guess Jr. of Kuttawa; two sisters, Janett Litchfield of Kuttawa and Janice Stokes of Clarksville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, J.B. Kingston; a son, Joey Kingston; a daughter, Lisa Kingston; and a grandson. Her parents were Major and Mary Elizabeth Dycus Guess.
Services were held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. John Hagan officiating. Burial was to follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
