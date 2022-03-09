FOREST HILLS — Wanda June Burton of Forest Hills, Kentucky, passed away at midnight on March 7, 2022.
A disciple of Jesus Christ who shared his message to everyone she met. She was 80 years old. She was born in Paducah, on June 1, 1941. She moved to Michigan as a child, and graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan, in 1959. In 1993, she moved back to her home in Paducah. Wanda loved babies and animals, especially chihuahuas. She also loved to bowl, dance, play the organ, and make things. Most recently she enjoyed taking pottery classes at the Paducah School of Art and Design at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Over the years she also painted, crocheted, macramé, restored furniture, and sewed. She enjoyed cooking and baking in her well-organized kitchen, and was known for her chicken and dumplings and chili (made with macaroni), and especially her winter candy—peanut butter rolls, fudge, and hard candy. The past year she lived in a tiny house next to her son Dale who stayed by her side through many trials the past three years and was with her when she passed.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Ann Sammons; mother, Mary Earlene Stanley; father, Roy Duley Burton; brother, Frank Roy Burton, and nephew, Mark David Burton.
She is survived by her daughter, Tania June Sammons (Rich Copeland), Savannah, Georgia; and sons, Phillip David (Sheryl) Sammons, Pennsylvania, and Roy Dale (Shannon) Sammons, Forest Hills, Kentucky; grandchildren, Adam Jacob Sammons, Joseph Daniel (Kayla) Sammons, Caitlin Brianna Sammons, Surrena Sammons Copeland, Austin Blake Sammons, Caleb Joshua Sammons, Virginia Dale Sammons Copeland, three great-grandchildren Evelyn Grace Sammons, Jackson David Sammons, and Arabella Arlene Sammons; step-great-grandchild, Owen Koval; brother, Michael Ray Burton (Sally) of South Lyon, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Victory Assembly Worship Center, 1345 North Friendship Road, Paducah.
Funeral services will be at Victory Assembly Worship Center at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, with the Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating, followed by a short graveside service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, 1335 North 13th Street, Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Victory Assembly Worship Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.