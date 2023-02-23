Wanda Clark Jordan, 68, of Paducah, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was a faithful and longtime member serving as church clerk at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from the Housing Authority of Paducah as assistant property manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wyatt Drake; parents, Benjamin F. Clark Jr. and Lucille Holland Clark; and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Jordan; five grandchildren, Montreal Jordan, Tanya Walker, Amya Walker, Arrianna Brison and Makhi Jordan all of Paducah; one niece, several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Revs. Anthony Daniels and Gary Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
