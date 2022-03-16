METROPOLIS, Ill. — Wanda Johns, 93 of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Steve Karraker officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Wanda was a member of Metropolis Church of Christ and an avid bowler.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Karen Woods and husband Steve of Paducah and Beth Shelton and husband Galen of Metropolis; four grandchildren, Dr. Dustin Woods of Paducah, Natalie Brenningmeyer and husband Jake of Paducah, Emily Forthman of Metropolis and Cody Shelton (fiancé Katie) of Metropolis; three great grandchildren, Jordan Forthman, Jack Brenningmeyer and Jenna Brenningmeyer; one sister, Martha Sims of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hal and Pearl (Oliver) Turner; husband, Elmer Johns; one sister, Mildred Hamby; four brothers, Todd, Lewis Earl, John, and Hal Turner.
Memorial contributions may be given in Wanda’s name to Metropolis Church of Christ, 3003 US 45 Rd. Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Dustin Woods, Cody Shelton, Jake Brenningmeyer, and Galen Shelton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
