FORDSVILLE — Wanda J. Boldry Leathem, 76 of Fordsville, passed away on September 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1944 in Paducah, KY to the late W.L. and Grace Boldry. Wanda loved flowers and bright, cheerful colors.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bruce Leathem.
There will be no services or visitation.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
