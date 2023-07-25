Wanda “Gail” Harpole, 76, of Paducah, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.
Survived by her husband, of 58 years, Larry Harpole; daughter, Melissa Harpole of Nashville, Tennessee; and her brother, Larry Dale (Jackie) Stratton of Gilbert, Arizona.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with funeral service to follow, officiated by Rev. Don Wilson. Interment will be at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Her parents were Charles Albert Stratton and Sible Inez Cooper Stratton, Gail was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Donald Stratton.
Memorial donations may be made to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, 2115 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206 (In honor of Wanda Gail Harpole and made to the attention of Tonya Schweitzer, payments made to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana) and also the Alzheimer’s Association, Home office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda Harpole, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.