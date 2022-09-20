HAMBURG — Wanda Harper Hurt, 75, born Dec. 29, 1946. She was raised and lived nearly 70 years in the small community of Hamburg in Ballard County.

Wanda was a graduate of Ballard Memorial class of 1964. She was proud of her children graduating from Ballard Memorial and sang the Alma Mater along with the choir at any event it was sang. Growing up she was involved in 4-H, and her church, Lovelaceville Missionary Baptist. She had a God given talent to play the piano by ear and when she did, it was beautiful!

