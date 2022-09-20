HAMBURG — Wanda Harper Hurt, 75, born Dec. 29, 1946. She was raised and lived nearly 70 years in the small community of Hamburg in Ballard County.
Wanda was a graduate of Ballard Memorial class of 1964. She was proud of her children graduating from Ballard Memorial and sang the Alma Mater along with the choir at any event it was sang. Growing up she was involved in 4-H, and her church, Lovelaceville Missionary Baptist. She had a God given talent to play the piano by ear and when she did, it was beautiful!
She passed away peacefully at her daughter’s house where she had lived under her care since January.
Wanda was currently a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Tiffen Cox (David) of Barlow; her son, Chaney Hurt (Amy); and four grandchildren, Corey Hurt(Chelsey), of Cunningham, Emilye Garner (Collin) of Wickliffe, Coy Cox of Kevil, Evan Cox of Barlow; and one step-grandson, Parker Graves(Jasmine); three great grandchildren, June, Jackson, and Jemma Hurt; and one on the way, Rinley Garner; with three step-great-grandchildren, Chris, Blake, and Asher Graves; one sister in law, Frances Harper of Kevil; two nieces, Mandy (Edwin) Hagan of Danville, Vadessa (Jason) Carson of Kirksey; and one nephew, Clay (Carla) Harper of Princeton; and several cousins, great nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind a devoted friend, Judy Weaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bonnie Harper; a brother, Jimmy Harper; her husband of 40 years, Rick Hurt; and a granddaughter, Peyton Hurt.
Sympathy affirmations can be made to Gideon’s International P.O. Box 10 Kevil, KY 42053; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105.
A private service will be held at a later date with Rev. Drew Gray officiating.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is in charge of arrangements.
