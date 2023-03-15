Wanda Gore Hankins, of Paducah, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was 86 years old.
Wanda was born Oct. 27, 1936. She was a former employee of Claussner Hosiery Mill, Portec Inc., Parkview Nursing Home and Charter Hospital. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church/Heartland Worship Center, where she attended Rev. Jim Boyd’s Prayer Warriors Sunday School Class. Her Christian faith was a priority part of her life. Music was one of her greatest passions. She loved playing the piano, the guitar, and listening to Gospel music. She enjoyed baking, canning, and caring for her flower garden. She had unconditional love and compassion for her pets and all animals. Wanda was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and friends and always brought life and laughter to all those around her. She will be greatly missed and remembered with love by all those who were touched by her life.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe F. Gore, and her parents, Archie R. and Moriene E. Barrett.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, Carl Hankins, of Paducah; son, Ricky Gore, of Paducah; daughter, Teresa Gore DeWeese and husband, Alton, of Dothan, Alabama; stepson Brian Hankins and wife, Kerry, of Metropolis, Illinois; stepdaughter Deena Bowman, of Herrin, Illinois; sister, Lena O’Nan and husband, Johnny, of Paducah; brother, Bill R. Barrett and wife, Carol, of Burna. She has two grandchildren, Christie Weathers and husband, Jon, of Dothan Alabama; Brandon DeWeese and wife, Megan, of Varnville, South Carolina. She has three step grandchildren, Hailey Laxton of Paducah; Charles Beach of Lexington; Karly Hankins of Paducah. She has five great grandchildren, Emily Weathers and Anna Weathers of Dothan, Alabama; Mason DeWeese of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Ellie Kate DeWeese and Amelia Rae DeWeese of Varnville, South Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, comfort, and many kindnesses during this time.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, 120 Memorial Dr., with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartland Worship Center, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
