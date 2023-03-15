Wanda Gore Hankins, of Paducah, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was 86 years old.

Wanda was born Oct. 27, 1936. She was a former employee of Claussner Hosiery Mill, Portec Inc., Parkview Nursing Home and Charter Hospital. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church/Heartland Worship Center, where she attended Rev. Jim Boyd’s Prayer Warriors Sunday School Class. Her Christian faith was a priority part of her life. Music was one of her greatest passions. She loved playing the piano, the guitar, and listening to Gospel music. She enjoyed baking, canning, and caring for her flower garden. She had unconditional love and compassion for her pets and all animals. Wanda was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and friends and always brought life and laughter to all those around her. She will be greatly missed and remembered with love by all those who were touched by her life.

