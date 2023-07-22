Wanda “Gail” Harpole, 76, of Paducah, made her journey to paradise on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s disease.
Gail was born Aug. 12, 1946, at Riverside Hospital in Paducah, and she lived here her entire life. She was the youngest child born to Charles “Red” Stratton and Sible Inez Stratton.
Survived by her loving husband, of 58 years, Larry Harpole; and a devoted daughter, Melissa (Missy) Harpole of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, Larry Dale (Jackie) Stratton of Gilbert, Arizona; as well as an uncle and aunt Fred and Susan Cooper, her nieces, Jeni Stratton Evans of Louisville, Ladona Alexander of Benton, and her nephew, Wesley Stratton of Gilbert, Arizona; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and many friends.
Gail graduated from Lone Oak High School class of 1964 and attended Concord Elementary School through eighth grade, where she was an active cheerleader for the Concord Jets, and also a Girl Scout while attending LOHS. Gail was involved in many organizations and clubs; F.H.A. (Chapter and Junior Degrees), Usherette, Play Prop Committee, Library Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Junior Achievement, “Oak K” Staff, KUNA Convention, Annual Activities Editor, Quill and Scroll, Salesmanship Awards, and March of Dimes.
Gail loved to dance, and she was a regular on the Paducah Dance Party television show and also on Teen Town. Gail met her future husband, Larry Harpole, at a dance on Oct. 3, 1964. Gail attended Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, and she became the manager of the toy department at Valve Village, where she made numerous lifetime friends. Gail also became co-Troop leader, along with her husband, of Girl Scout Troop 206 and 3206. She remained actively involved as a Girl Scout leader while her daughter, Missy, advanced through the scouting levels for 11 years. During this time, she mentored many girls throughout the scouting program and offered them valuable lifetime lessons. Former scouts saw them as their second set of parents and have kept in touch with them throughout the years. Many badges were earned, cookies sold, scout trips taken, numerous campout sessions, museums visited, a variety of volunteer hours, and service to the community, along with participating in all the Paducah parades.
Gail had a love of nature and the outdoors, camping at Hillman’s Ferry Campground, stargazing and cloud art, and many vacations to the beach, amusement parks, Disney World, Six Flags, Kings Island and Opryland. She enjoyed arts and crafts projects, cake and cookie decorating, working puzzles, playing games, collecting Coca-Cola, fireworks, music, and dancing, and having the time of her life! Gail was thoroughly fond of daily drives downtown, stopping at the Riverfront to view the many visiting boats, wave to everyone and trips through Noble Park.
Gail was a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, as well as a preschool Sunday School teacher and worked with Bible school throughout her early years.
Gail had a big heart, sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank all her physicians for her excellent treatment, Mercy Health Hospice, and most importantly her wonderful caretakers for almost three years, Wanda Woods and Shelia Hughes, who have become our extended family during this journey. Many prayers were answered for our family, and we feel extremely blessed that Gail still knew us until the final day of her end-stage dementia.
A visitation to honor Gail’s life will take place on 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Lindsey’s Funeral Home, 226 N. 4th St., Paducah, KY 42001. Additional visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with funeral service to follow, officiated by Rev. Don Wilson. Gail will be laid to rest at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, 1335 N. 13th St., Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, 2115 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206 (In honor of Wanda Gail Harpole and made to the attention of Tonya Schweitzer, payments made to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana) and also the Alzheimer’s Association, Home office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org) (donations in honor of Wanda Gail Harpole).
