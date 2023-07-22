Wanda “Gail” Harpole, 76, of Paducah, made her journey to paradise on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gail was born Aug. 12, 1946, at Riverside Hospital in Paducah, and she lived here her entire life. She was the youngest child born to Charles “Red” Stratton and Sible Inez Stratton.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Harpole, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Monday, July 24, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In