Wanda Faye Parham Pritchard, 77, of Mayfield, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, a gifted seamstress and a homemaker.
Pritchard is survived by two sons, David Keith Pritchard of Mayfield and Barry (Anna) Pritchard of Hickory; one daughter, Lisa Pritchard of Mayfield; three brothers, Johnny Parham of Pryorsburg, Bobby Parham of Pryorsburg and Steve Parham of Wingo; one sister, Wendy Holmes of Mayfield; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Keith Pritchard; one brother, Jack Parham; one sister, Donna Rushing; and her parents, Russell and Era Bell Dillion Parham.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Faye Parham Pritchard will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Tony Steele will officiate. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Pritchard, Barry Pritchard, David Pritchard, Jr., Reggie Jones, Hunter Vaughan, Seth Crane and Kevin Lyles. Larry Thompson will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
