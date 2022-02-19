GRAND RIVERS — Wanda Driskill Holt, 91, of Grand Rivers, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Landmark of Kuttawa Nursing Home.
She was a homemaker and member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and being a seamstress.
Surviving are her two daughters, Rita Johnson of Grand Rivers and Lameta McNeil of Kevil; four grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Karen Alward, Shane Duncan, and Adam Barker;
eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold Holt; her parents, W.L. Driskill and Melinda Smith Driskill; and three siblings, Ervin Driskill, Gilford Driskill, and Avis Riley.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Billy Riley and Rev. Rex Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
