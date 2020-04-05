CALVERT CITY — Wanda Crenshaw Hicks, 94, of Calvert City, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Ms. Hicks was a Ward Secretary at Lourdes Hospital and a member of Reidland Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Lynn (Hicks) Cook and husband Mike of Reidland; son, Chris Hicks and wife Meagan of Gilbertsville; one brother, Robert D. Crenshaw of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Michae (Matthew) Wilkinson, Evan (Angela) Cook, Travis Hicks, Ethan Hicks; four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Hicks; father, Ralph N. Crenshaw; mother, Hazel Crenshaw; three sisters; and one brother.
Private graveside services were held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah with Bro. Jeremy Short as the officiant.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Marshall County Exceptional Center Special Olympics, 198 Old Symsonia Road, Benton, KY 42025 or Christian Appalachian Project, PO Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
