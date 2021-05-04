ALMO — Wanda “Waterbug” Ross Butler, 78, of Almo, died at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of the Almo Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita McKnight; a son, Joe Butler; a sister, Wilma Willoughby; two brothers, James Ross and Junior Ross; four grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe “Hobo” Butler; two sisters; and a brother. Her parents were J.E. Ross and Edwardine Price Ross.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Jeff Norsworthy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
