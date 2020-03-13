Wanda Baker, 73, of Paducah, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Wanda was a retired bus driver and driver trainer for McCracken County School system; a member of the Bowling League; and a member of the Central Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, Brad Allen Baker and wife, Tina, Benjamin Lee Baker all of Paducah; two sisters, Delores Lyles of Fort Worth, Texas; Sandra Hooker, of Paducah; brother Steve Dunn Sikes and wife, Sue of Paducah; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Baker; two sons, William R. Baker, infant son, Roger Dale Baker; and brother, Gerald Sikes. Her parents were Wilma Eli Sikes and Lola Myree Dunn Haywood.
Funeral services for Wanda will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Leo McKinely officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Cemetery in Marshall County.
Visitation for Wanda will be from 5 — 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
You may leave a message or light a candle online at www.milnerandorr.com.
