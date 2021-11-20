Wanda “T” Atterbury, of Reidland, died Nov. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was of the Baptist faith. Wanda spent most of her work career working at Stone Lang Company for 32 years.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tommy Attebury; one sister-in-law, Wanda Carrell, of Paducah; three nieces and nephews, Dianna Hampton (David), Todd Carrell (Shari), and Sheila Kortz (Gary), all of Paducah; five great nieces and nephews; and five great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Curtis Oliver and Bertha May “Hicks” Tucker.
A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr of Paducah with Todd Hawkins officiating.
Friends may call from 10 — 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
