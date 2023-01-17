FULTON — Wanda Aline Harrison, 97, of Fulton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and gran gran. Wanda was married to Thomas Harrison on Oct. 22, 1948, and they were married for 49 years. He precedes her in death.
Wanda is survived by her children Brenda (Barry) Long of Aurora, Thomas “Toby” Harrison of West Palm Beach, Florida, Dianne Harrison of Sarasota, Florida and Sheila Phipps of Fulton; grandchildren, Misty Jo (Steven) Hines of Paducah, Dusty (Jessica) Phipps of Halls, Tennessee, Dylan (Lex) Harrison of Jupiter, Florida, and Maya (Lane) LaHue of Loxahatchee, Florida; 17 great grandchildren, Shelby, Madison, Samantha, Alivia, Ashton, Bentley, Kaden, Sarah, Sidney, Stella, Eva, Dylan, Laney, Eden, Lynda, Cash and Cody; and 1 great-great grandchild, Harper.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Truma Bone and Nevil Bone.
Wanda was born May 1, 1925, to Nevil and Rubye McCormack Vaught. She worked as a riveter during World War II, a bookkeeper, and a housewife. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Fulton and the Bethany Sunday school class. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and faithfully watched their basketball games. She made her first trip to Rupp Arena at 94 years young and enjoyed every minute of it.
She was a long-time bowler and bowled on a women’s league for over 50 years. She loved playing cards, especially Hand and Foot, and working crossword puzzles and Sudokus. She was always ready to go! If the car was leaving the house, she was going, even if she didn’t know where it was going. Her granddaughter assigned the theme of “Eat the Cake” to her life because that is what she did, literally and figuratively. She loved her family well, enjoyed family get-togethers, especially when sweets were involved, lived life to the fullest, and was the true example of a lady.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Fulton First Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Eastview Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held at the Fulton First Baptist Church from noon Saturday until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Harvest Day Fund, P.O. Box 1140, Fulton, KY 42041.
