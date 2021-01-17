WATERLOO, Ill. — Walter Williams, 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 13, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Paducah.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret “Ellen” Stahlschmidt Williams; three children, Lisa (Randy) Osterhage of Waterloo, Kelly (Larry) Housman of Paducah, Kentucky, and James (Lisa) Williams of Kirkwood, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Eric (Michelle) Housman of Paducah, Kentucky, Alecia (Kevin) Decker of Waterloo, Rebecca (Frank) Strasser of Louisville, Kentucky, Jessica Williams of Bolivar, Missouri, Alexandra (Zachary) Gilles of Lexington, Kentucky, Jacob Williams of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Elizabeth Housman of Paducah, Kentucky; one great granddaughter, Stella Housman of Paducah, Kentucky; brother, Gary Williams of Paducah, Kentucky; sisters, Jan (Ed) Creagh of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Sue (Martin) Operle, and Sherry (John) Fuqua both of Paducah, Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Joe (Jane) Stahlschmidt of Columbia and Bob (Cheryl) Stahlschmidt of Dupo; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Wolf of Waterloo and Betty (Ken) Bailey of Millstadt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Walter is preceded in death by Thomas and Mary Belle (nee Hopson) Williams; brother, Gerald Williams; father-in-law and mother, Eugene and Christine Stahlschmidt; sister-in-law, Barbara Patterson; and brother-in-law, Nelson Wolf.
He was hired on at General Motors in 1958 at the Fischer Body Plant in St. Louis. In 1976, he was appointed to the United Auto Workers International Staff and retired in 2001 as the Director of Retirees.
He loved spending time with all of his family and friends, playing golf, and spending time at the lake.
As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association Research, PO Box 9601, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Services will be held at a future date.
Quernheim Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
