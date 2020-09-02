MAYFIELD — Walter Wayne Hatchett, 67, of Mayfield passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was a former hotel manager and retail store manager in Plano, Illinois.
Mr. Hatchett is survived by his friend and caregiver, Patricia Murray of Mayfield; his father, Wayne Edward Hatchett of Providence; one daughter, Samantha (Jeff) Shafer of Somonauk, Illinois; two brothers, Charles (Sandy) Hatchett of Benton, and John (Joy) Hatchett of Nebo; two sisters, Susan (Don) Dutcher of Chesterton, Indiana, and Mary (Rick) Downey of Simpsonville; and two grandchildren, Stella Elizabeth Betsinger and Henry Walter Shafer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Kendall Hatchett.
A memorial service for Mr. Walter Wayne Hatchett will be held at a later date.
