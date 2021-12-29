Walter “Wally” Ryan passed away at his home Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Wally was a graduate of Cairo High School and went on to join the U.S. Navy where he served on the first voyage of the USS John F. Kennedy. He later retired as a tow boater in 1999. His love for the river came from growing up and spending much time on his dad’s tow boat, The Aubrey Saucer.
Wally was a devout Christian who loved his family and friends and helping others in need.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Mathis Ryan; his daughter Heather Ryan; his granddaughter, Ryanna Ryan, whom he so lovingly called “Sweet Pea”; along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Ryan and Myrtle Henderson Ryan; sister, Diane Fowler; and two brothers, Jimmy Ryan and Frank “Butch” Ryan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
