BENTON — Walter Tom Beasley, 82, of Benton, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He and his wife, Nadine, loved traveling and hiking throughout the West. He loved working with wood. When not in his workshop, you could find him on the lake fishing.
Walter is survived by his wife, Nadine Beasley of Benton; three children, Gary Lynn (Kayren) Beasley of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary (Joe) Cole of Warrenton, Virginia, and Curtis Beasley of Paducah; three grandchildren, Brook Stevenson of Bowling Green; Hannah (Tim) Bultemeier of Burke, Virginia, and Emily Cole of Paducah; and a great-grandson and special buddy, Wells.
Preceding Walter in death are his parents, Joe Tom and Elouise Beasley; and two siblings, Phillip Beasley and Jo Anne Donahue.
A visitation for Walter will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah. A private family burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marcella’s Kitchen (www.marcellaskitchen.com) or to Sunrise Children’s Services (www.sunrise.org).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
