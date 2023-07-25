BOAZ — Walter King, 80, of the Boaz community, died at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired Sergeant First Class U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Seay King of Boaz; son, Ronnie Allen King of Benton; daughter, Denise Ann Barnhill of Paris, Tennessee; step-sons, Shannon Rule of Newbern, Tennessee, and Steven Rule of Boaz; two half-sisters, Nina Mae Young of Fountain, Colorado, and Emily Jane Banks of Florida; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann King; one half-brother; and one half-sister. His parents were Lee Kelso King and Nina (Davis) Ceglarski.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow.
Friends may call between 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the 101st Airborne Honor Guard from Ft. Campbell.
