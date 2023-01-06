MURRAY — Walter K. “Wally” Hatfield, 79, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Wally was born on April 30, 1943, in Grayson County, to the late William H. and Beulah Franklin Hatfield. He was employed as chief x-ray technician at Lourdes Hospital for 20 years and then spent the next 28 years as a chemical operator at Westlake Chemical in Calvert City. Wally was a caring and generous man who loved music, playing the organ and woodworking. Most of all Wally loved spending time with his family. He adored his wife of 36 years, Denecia, and his three beautiful daughters along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Darnell and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his wife Denecia Hatfield of Murray; daughters, Shannon Spicer and husband David of Melber, Shelley Spurling and husband Chris of Lebanon, Stacey Leonard and husband Kevin of Hickory; a sister, Donna Baker of Paducah; six grandchildren, Austin Spicer and wife Kaylee, Abby Spicer, Sydney Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Dominick Leonard, Zoey Leonard; two great grandchildren, Landry and Lane Spicer and niece, Katona Lovett of Benton as well as many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and church family at Brooks Chapel Church who also loved him dearly.
The funeral service honoring the life of Wally Hatfield is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Robert McKinney will officiate and burial will follow at Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jeff Dowdy, Larry Zacheretti, Eric Ramsey, Eddie Ramsey, Austin Spicer, Kevin Leonard, David Spicer, Chris Spurling.
His family welcomes visitors from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
www.imesfh.com
The Heritage Chapel
