MURRAY — Walter K. “Wally” Hatfield, 79, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

Wally was born on April 30, 1943, in Grayson County, to the late William H. and Beulah Franklin Hatfield. He was employed as chief x-ray technician at Lourdes Hospital for 20 years and then spent the next 28 years as a chemical operator at Westlake Chemical in Calvert City. Wally was a caring and generous man who loved music, playing the organ and woodworking. Most of all Wally loved spending time with his family. He adored his wife of 36 years, Denecia, and his three beautiful daughters along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

