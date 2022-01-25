Walter Eugene “Gene” Lowrey, 97, of Paducah, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Gene was a distinguished World War II Army Air Corps veteran who received several medals of which included the Purple Heart. In 2017, he also received the Distinguished Veteran Award in Paducah. Gene retired as a machinist in 1987 from Martin Marietta, but he was also a licensed electrician and highly a capable mechanic. His talents were numerous and he was always the first to extend a helping hand to those around him. Gene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who devoted the last years of his life caring for his wife.
Gene is survived by his wife of 74 years, Iona Lowrey; one son, Daniel (Marilyn) Lowrey, of Pueblo, Colorado; three daughters, Deborah Lowrey, of Louisville, Donna Vandenberg, of Paducah, and Betty (Dale) Prince, of Willard, Missouri; one brother, Jewel Lowrey, of Coffeyville, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Preceding Gene in death is an infant daughter, Wanda Louise Lowrey.
A private family visitation will be held in Paducah. Burial will take place at a later date in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
