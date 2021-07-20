GILBERTSVILLE — Walter Edward Bromley, 93, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
He was born March 2, 1928, in Madisonville, the son of the late H.D. and Daisy Fretz Bromley.
He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church and was retired from the Illinois Central Railway. He loved his family, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Bromley of Gilbertsville; two sons, Edward Bromley (Linda) of Paducah and Gerald Bromley of Homestead, Florida; a daughter, Penny Walker of Richmond; two sisters, Rita Boyd of Paducah and June Lawhon of Newhall, California; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will be having a private memorial service.
