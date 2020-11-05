SALEM — Walter Glendale Davis, 86, of Salem, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Bebout Davis; four children, Mary Jane Thompson, Vera Nelson, Vickie Long and Vonnie Barbarash; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Tracey Rozwalka, Eve Jackson and Carey Blackhurst; 11 stepgrandchildren; and 18 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Ethel Turner and Pat Davis; a son, Jamie Davis; and two sisters. His parents were Allen and Beaulah Howard Davis.
Services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
