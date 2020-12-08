Walter “Chuck” Austin, 86, of Paducah, passed away on December 3, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois.
Mr. Austin was born August 1, 1934, to Fred and Gladys Griggs Austin. He graduated with honors from Reidland High School. He played baseball for four years with the American Legion and was a member of the Kentucky Pioneers basketball team. During his career he managed and coached several baseball, softball, and basketball teams, including coaching basketball at Farley Grade School. Not only was he a good athlete, but he was an avid sports fan as well, some of his favorite teams included UK Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.
He was a member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and he retired from Modine Manufacturing.
He is survived by one brother, Fred (Frances) Austin Jr of Paducah; two sisters, Mayre (Richard) Campbell of Jacksonville, Florida, and Charlotte (Albert Jr) Augustino of Reidland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Thomas Austin; and his parents, Fred and Gladys Austin.
Graveside Services will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
