BENTON — Wallace Ruddell Noles, 98, of Benton, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Noles was a retired mechanic for Air Products and a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
He is survived by a stepson, Billy D. Walker of Calvert City; a sister, Doris Haley of Gilbertsville; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (Stafford) Noles, and a sister. His parents were Wallace and Alma (Winders) Noles.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Calvert City Church of Christ with Lance Cordle officiating. Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Due to the reopening requirements surrounding COVID-19, building capacity is limited to 33%, therefore, you may not be allowed to enter as soon as you arrive and may be asked to wait in line. Social distancing is strongly encouraged of all attendees.
