DAWSON SPRINGS — We are sad to announce the death of Wallace Lee Ladd, 74, from Dawson Springs, Kentucky. He passed away at his home in St Genevieve, Missouri, on Saturday, Sept. 9 2023.
Mr. Ladd was retired from Vulcan Materials after 50 years in the rock quarry business.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deena Ladd; his mother, Wanda Hensley Ladd; brother, Leaman Ladd; and son, Daniel Ladd.
He leaves behind two daughters, Milli Weaver and Ashley Wooldridge; as well as seven granddaughters.
