March 18, 1930 — November 30, 2020
Waldine was born March 18, 1930, in Louisville, to the late Arthur Julian Hughes and Mildred Frances “Frankie” Magness Hughes. She graduated from Murray State College in 1952 with a Nursing degree, and began her career at Riverside Hospital in Paducah. Waldine was a compassionate nurse with a sympathetic heart, dedicated to providing exemplary care to all patients. After 35 years of touching lives in the medical community, Waldine retired from Western Baptist Hospital as Assistant Director of Nursing.
Although Waldine had a successful nursing career, she would tell you her family was her greatest accomplishment. She was a devoted wife and mother, loving grandmother, admired aunt, and loyal friend. Waldine had timeless integrity and is a great example of a life well lived. She enjoyed spending her time doting on her grandchildren, and was rarely seen without a book in her hand. Waldine died peacefully at her home, Monday morning, surrounded by her family.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Billy Gold Childress; daughter, Janett Brundige (Richard) and son Billy Henderson (Bernice), both of Lexington; son Scott Childress (Sandy) of Belknap, Illinois; daughters, Molly Bailey (Gary), and Carol Jones (Doug), and son, Todd Childress (Janna), all of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Jill Harrison, Julie Spivey (Jimmy), Dale Bailey (Brandy), Brandon Henderson, Kristin Nace, Zach Stevens, Dr. Russell Jones, Leigh Ann Dycus (Logan), Brad Childress, Sara Childress, Caroline Jones, and Emma Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Oscar Lindsey; several nieces and nephews; and devoted caregiver Carolyn Gregory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Heather Henderson and Michael Childress, both of Paducah; five sisters, Jesse Cole of Murray, Margaret Rose of Kirksey, Naomi Lancaster of McMinnville, Tennessee, Frances Hall, and Jeanette Lindsey, both of Paducah.
Private funeral services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Private burial will be at the McKendree United Methodist Church-Oddfellow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: McKendree United Methodist Church, c/o MeKendree Oddfellow Cemetery Fund, 2860 McKendree Church Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
You may leave the family a message of sympathy, light a candle, or send a Hug from Home at www.milnerandorr.com
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
