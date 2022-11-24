WICKLIFFE — Wade Turner, 48, of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home.
Wade was born in Paducah on May 29, 1974. He was of the Baptist Faith. Wade worked as a crane operator for over 20 years for the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to spend his time fishing and hunting. Wade liked to consider himself a professional at anything, whether it be work or any sort of activity he took interest in. Although he was a hard worker, Wade had a very soft side as well. He loved Knock Out roses and most importantly, he loved his grandchildren and his special pup, “Bubbie.”
Wade is survived by his soul mate, Mitzi Morphew, of Wickliffe; his mother, Kay Helm and step-father, Wayne Helm, of Metropolis; one brother, Curtis “Bro” Turner and sister-in-law, Candy Turner of Wickliffe; step-brother, Jason Helm of Metropolis; three grandchildren, Ryanne Cauble, Ella Lee and Abel Abanatha; two nieces, Julia Helm and Jaida Holbrook; two nephews, Davyonne Thomas and Rae Thomas; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Butch Turner; and a sister, Carol Ann Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Dee Hazlewood officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society; PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD, 21741.
