WICKLIFFE — Wade Turner, 48, of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home.

Wade was born in Paducah on May 29, 1974. He was of the Baptist Faith. Wade worked as a crane operator for over 20 years for the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to spend his time fishing and hunting. Wade liked to consider himself a professional at anything, whether it be work or any sort of activity he took interest in. Although he was a hard worker, Wade had a very soft side as well. He loved Knock Out roses and most importantly, he loved his grandchildren and his special pup, “Bubbie.”

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Friday, November 25, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Nov 26
Service
Saturday, November 26, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Nov 26
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, November 26, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
