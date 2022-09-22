W.O. Green was born on Sept. 19, 1926, and passed away on his 96th birthday, Sept. 19, 2022. W.O. was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, and grew up in Dorena, Missouri, where he graduated from East Prairie High School. W.O. Green was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served his country during World War II. He was the oldest living retiree of the Paducah Fire Department and loved reminding the fireman at the annual banquet of that status. W.O. loved hunting for items with his metal detector, collecting unique coins and his arrowhead collection. He was named a Duke of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed farming with family and fishing in his younger years of life.
Survivors include two daughters, Marilyn D. Adam of Paducah and Cynthia (Larry) Stanley of Dry Fork, Virginia; two sisters, Faye Green of Paducah and Joyce Clayton of Amarillo, Texas; three grandchildren, Nick Adam, Meredith (Mike) Stacy, Amy Stanley (Jim) Daniels; four great-grandchildren, Jasper Stacy, Anabelle Stacy, Wren Stacy and Yuki Helvy.
