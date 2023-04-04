W.G. “Wilkie” Austin, 86, of Paducah, passed away on April 1, 2023, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith.

Wilkie was born to Loretta Inez Johnston on May 25, 1936, in Brookport, Illinois. He was a talented athlete in his younger years and enjoyed watching and playing golf. His love for horse racing led him to own a few Thoroughbred horses who were entered in several races. Wilkie was the retired former co-owner of Vasco.

