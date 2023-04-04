W.G. “Wilkie” Austin, 86, of Paducah, passed away on April 1, 2023, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith.
Wilkie was born to Loretta Inez Johnston on May 25, 1936, in Brookport, Illinois. He was a talented athlete in his younger years and enjoyed watching and playing golf. His love for horse racing led him to own a few Thoroughbred horses who were entered in several races. Wilkie was the retired former co-owner of Vasco.
Wilkie is survived by his loving companion, Linda McNeil; one son, Bruce Austin (Tyanna) of Paducah; one daughter, Jenna Shelby of Paducah; two sisters, Brenda Steele of Metropolis, Illinois, and Linda Giltner (Allen) of Unionville, Illinois; one brother, Lloyd Austin (Brigitte) of Brookport, Illinois; four grandchildren, Josh Shelby, Jake Shelby, Brandon Austin (Mallory) and MacKensie Beggs (Jake); seven great-grandchildren, Avery Shelby, River Shelby, Beckett Shelby, Blakely Austin, Brody Austin, Connor Beggs, and Cannon Beggs. Also, surviving are special people to him, Vicki Sims, Adam Sims, Eric McNeil (Melissa), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Private family graveside services will be held with Pastor Eric McNeil officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
