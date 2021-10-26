W.E. “Bill” McNeill, 97, of Paducah, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. McNeill worked at ICGRR in the Motor Car Shop, formerly employed at Lindsey Funeral Home and Milner and Orr Funeral Homes as a funeral attendant, a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #127 of Paducah and was a veteran of the Navy during WWII.
He is survived by his son, W.E. “Butch” McNeill Jr., of Paducah; two daughters, Pam Paxton and husband Edwin, of Paducah, Darlee Byrd and husband Tommy, of Paducah; five grandchildren, Gena Miller, Jamie Byrd, Brad Paxton, Ashley Paxton, Ann-Meredith McNeill; three great-grandchildren, Thomas Byrd, Will Byrd, Avery Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene McNeill; parents, William Marion McNeill and Bertie (Bales) McNeill; six sisters; four brothers.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Hardmoney Cemetery in Hardmoney with burial to follow.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
