VENICE, Fla. — W. Charles (Chuck) Jackson, 80, of Venice, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away March 24, 2022. He was born in Kuttawa, Kentucky, on Feb. 5, 1941, to Walter and Ruby Jackson, who preceded him in death.
Charles is survived by his wife, Kari, and his children Tanya Wilkins (David), Sean Jackson (Iris) and Holly O’Donley (Jimmie) as well as his sister, Martha Yates and niece Dr. Judy Marshall. He had six grandchildren, Dr. Macie Hurtado, Morgan Wilkins, Meagan Wilkins, Alex Jackson, Marshall Jackson and Preston O’Donley.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Millard (Jim) Jackson and Phillip (Lee) Jackson. He attended Lyon County High School before serving in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961 in Germany.
Charles and his wife were owners of Suntel Enterprises in Paducah. They retired and moved to Florida 20 years ago where they were members of Christ United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Venice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis or Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis.
