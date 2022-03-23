NEWBERN, Tenn. — Vyron Wells Mitchell, 77, of Newbern died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home in Newbern. He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Paris. He was the son of the late Vyron W. Mitchell, Sr., and the late Eunice Williams Mitchell. He spent his life working in the newspaper industry starting out in a family-owned newspaper in Fulton, Kentucky. From there he worked at the Commercial Appeal and weekly newspapers in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. He owned the Dyer County Tennessean in Newbern for many years.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Simpson Mitchell, Newbern; and six children, Scott Wheeler, Walterboro, South Carolina, Michelle Mitchell, Sarasota, Florida. Jeffrey Mitchell, (Rhonda), North Bend, Washington, Rebecca Cooley-Mitchell, Newbern, Michael Mitchell, (Bevy) Corpus Christi, Texas, Vyron W. Mitchell (Trey) III (Brandy), Murray Kentucky;
Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was the oldest of six and leaves two brothers, William (Rita) Mitchell of Shelbyville, John (Kathy) Mitchell of Baxley, Georgia; three sisters, Mary (Eddie) Prehm of Paris, Becky Allen of McKenzie, and Cindy (Kurt) Rodenberger of Knoxville. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, John Scott Wheeler and Molly Irene Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life Visitation for Mr. Mitchell will be held 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to Newbern First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall Fund; P O Box 72, Newbern, TN 38059.
Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Johnson-Williams Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vyron Wells Mitchell, Jr.
