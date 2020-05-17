Voris E. Jerrell, 93, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Jerrell was a retired Chemical Operator for Union Carbide. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He loved antiques and UK Basketball.
Mr. Jerrell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Inez DeJarnett Jerrell; a son, Barry Jarrell and wife, Hollye of Kevil; a grandson, Brennan Hurst of Sharon, Tennessee; two great grandchildren, Bryce and Braylee Hurst; a brother, Bob Allen Jerrell and wife, Barbara of Remlap, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Thelma Freeman Jerrell.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Voris E. Jerrell will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
