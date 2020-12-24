Vonnie Howard, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 7:27 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab in Metropolis, Illinois.
Vonnie was a native of Warwick County, Newport News, Virginia. She attended Madison College, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and graduated from The Medical College of Virginia, School of Physical Therapy. She retired as a physical therapist from the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center, Marion, Illinois, and worked at JCPenney, Paducah.
She was a Life Member of the Phi Mu Fraternity for over 50 years and a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 1191, Paducah. She was also a Life Member and Past Commander of the Ladies Auxiliary, York Country Victory Chapter 13, Disabled American Veterans, Yorktown, Virginia, and a former volunteer at Lourdes Hospital, Paducah. She was a member and first female President and Past President of the Lone Oak Lions Club, as well as a member of the St. Thomas More Altar Society. She was a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John L. “Jack” Howard of Paducah; two sons, John L. Howard, Jr. (Darlene) of Powhatan, Virginia, and William “Bill” Howard (Samantha) of Hampton, Virginia; one daughter, Mary Howard Lee (Jason) of Pensacola, Florida. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret “Billie” Way (Fred) of Newport News, Virginia; brother, Ben Lawton (Mary) of East Lothian, Scotland; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and four nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Francis “Fran” Lawton.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Thomas More Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 5645 Blandville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001, or Mercy Health Lourdes Foundation Hospice Fund, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
