BENTON — Von Fortner, 81 of Benton, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was a preacher, teacher and guidance counselor for over 30 years at area churches of Christ and schools.
He is survived by his wife, Maxie Fortner. Three sons, Brad Fortner, Barry (Terri) Fortner and Brent (Heather) Fortner. One brother, Glen Fortner. Nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evertt and Helen Fortner. One brother, Richard and two sisters, Linda Tomplinson and Bonnie Reeves.
A memorial gathering will be held at his home at later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the Africa Christian Schools, c/o Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN. 37220.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
