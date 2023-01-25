Vojai M. Dorris, 87, of Paducah, passed away 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center. Vojai was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a former member of Fountain Avenue Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and Murray State College. Vojai was born on Sept. 19, 1935, and was the only child of Miles & Henrietta Meredith.

She taught Home Economics at Metropolis High School before becoming the first public health nutritionist for McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Marshall counties. Vojai implemented the 2nd W.I.C. (Women, Infant and Children) program in the state of Kentucky. She served on the state W.I.C. board, AD hoc committees, state committee for Migrant Workers, the administration and Health Boards for Head Start. Vojai taught nutrition classes for the Tilghman Vocational, L.P.N. nurses and served on that board.

