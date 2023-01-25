Vojai M. Dorris, 87, of Paducah, passed away 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center. Vojai was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a former member of Fountain Avenue Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and Murray State College. Vojai was born on Sept. 19, 1935, and was the only child of Miles & Henrietta Meredith.
She taught Home Economics at Metropolis High School before becoming the first public health nutritionist for McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Marshall counties. Vojai implemented the 2nd W.I.C. (Women, Infant and Children) program in the state of Kentucky. She served on the state W.I.C. board, AD hoc committees, state committee for Migrant Workers, the administration and Health Boards for Head Start. Vojai taught nutrition classes for the Tilghman Vocational, L.P.N. nurses and served on that board.
She was Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include two sons, Don T. Dorris and Greg M. Dorris and wife, Terry all of Paducah; she immensely enjoyed her five grandchildren, Lauren Dorris, Madison Dorris, Alexandria Vojai Dorris, Grace Elizabeth “Libbie” Dorris and Cameron Miles Dorris; first cousins, Linda Harper and Susan Stone both of Paducah; John Williams and Jack Williams both of Knoxville, Tennessee, along with several second cousins.
Preceding in death was her husband, Don J. Dorris; her parents, Miles Meredith and Henrietta Williams Meredith.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter #7, 1133 Murray Avenue. Paducah, KY 42003; or to the Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
