STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Vivian L. Stepp, 71, of Stone Mountain, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Snellville.
She was a former member of Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries in Paducah and a current member of New Mercies Christian Church in Georgia. She was previously employed in the manufacturing and retail industries.
She is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Bolen, of Stone Mountain; three brothers, Ronnie Bolen of Indianapolis, Indiana; Larry Matchem of Paducah, Kentucky; and Frederick Matchem of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters, Sandra Bolen and Wanda Allen, both of Paducah, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Her parents were, Raymond Bolen and Juanita Whitfield Bolen.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries Church in Paducah, Kentucky, with Revs. Thaddyeus W. Thompson Sr. and Charles Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the church from 10 — 11 a.m. Saturday.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
