Vivian (Duncan) Driver, 82, of West Paducah, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Gospel Assembly Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Driver; a son, Barry Driver of West Paducah; and a grandson, Adam Driver.
Mrs. Driver was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Sam and Lottie (Wilkins) Duncan.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Encil Edmonds and Mike Hunt officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Assembly Church, 2100 Ohio St., Paducah, KY 42003.
