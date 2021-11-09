Vivian Diane Cossey, 69, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Vivian was a health unit coordinator for Baptist Health for a number of years. She enjoyed being outside, especially on the lake or camping. Vivian had a love for riding and caring for horses.

Vivian is survived by two sons, Mike Ezell and Tim Cossey; two siblings, Don (Doris) Pitt and Darla (Loye) Sullivan; four grandchildren, Emily Ezell, Abbie Ezell, Dylan Cossey, and Gage Cossey; one niece, Brittney Pitt; and two nephews, Jeremy Sullivan and Matthew Pitt.

Preceding Vivian in death are her parents, Lawrence and Mildred Pitt; and one nephew, Dale Sullivan.

A visitation for Vivian will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Vivian Cossey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In