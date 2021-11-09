Vivian Diane Cossey, 69, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Vivian was a health unit coordinator for Baptist Health for a number of years. She enjoyed being outside, especially on the lake or camping. Vivian had a love for riding and caring for horses.
Vivian is survived by two sons, Mike Ezell and Tim Cossey; two siblings, Don (Doris) Pitt and Darla (Loye) Sullivan; four grandchildren, Emily Ezell, Abbie Ezell, Dylan Cossey, and Gage Cossey; one niece, Brittney Pitt; and two nephews, Jeremy Sullivan and Matthew Pitt.
Preceding Vivian in death are her parents, Lawrence and Mildred Pitt; and one nephew, Dale Sullivan.
A visitation for Vivian will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
