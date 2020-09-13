Vivian Ruth (Stephens) Baity, 88, of Paducah, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 2:36 a.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a sales associate at J.C. Penney in Paducah for a number of years and was an Avon sales representative. She was a member of the Goreville (Ill.) United Methodist Church and the Anna (Ill.) VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Milinda Harnice of Paducah and Larry Baity of Metropolis, a grandson, a great-grandson and a brother, Harold Stephens of Byron Center, Michigan.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Franklin Baity; a grandson, Scott Baity; a sister, two brothers and her parents, Herman S. and Lila M. (Cletcher) Stephens.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sept. 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Tommy Tucker will officiate. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 805 W. DeYoung St., Suite B, Marion, IL 62959; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, Illinois.
