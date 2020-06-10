BURNA — Vivian Alice (Archuletta) Manus, 73, of Burna, KY, passed from this life into eternity on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Manus was born on July 21, 1946, in Taos, New Mexico, to the late Flavio and Trinidad Baca Archuletta. She worked 25 years as a relay assembler in a local factory. As an active member of Pinckneyville Baptist Church, she taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School while always exhibiting a servant’s heart. She had a huge, caring heart for everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Manus of Burna; daughters, Rhonda Hayes (Tim) of Burna, and Cristie Arflack (Chuck) of Salem; son, Donny (Melissa) Archuletta of Pueblo, Colorado; sisters, Frieda Schelske (Bill) of Michigan, Amy Soto of Pueblo, Colorado, Lorraine Estrada (Norman) of Pueblo, Colorado, and Rita Valdez (Joe) of Pueblo, Colorado; brother, Harold Archuletta (Val) of Pueblo, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Shea Hayes (Debb Beyer), Sean Hayes, Tristen Arflack, Emilee Arflack, Aiden Carver, Donny Archuletta, Jr., and Kayla Archuetta; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd and Jesse Archuletta; one sister, Patsy; and her parents.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Revs. Jim Wring, Gerald Cannon, and Michael Dickerson officiating.
Private burial will occur at a later date in Pinckneyville Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour on Saturday.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
