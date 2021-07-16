BENTON — Viva Lou Harper, 83, of Benton, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton. She worked as a nurse for Marshall County Hospital for 35 years.
Born Monday, Oct. 11, 1937, at home, she was the daughter of the late Lex English and the late Lucy (Poe) English.
Surviving are daughters Bobbie Inman, husband Frank of Benton, and Babbie Teckenbrock, husband Gary of Benton; three grandchildren, Jessica Teckenbrock Dunkelberger, husband Ryne, Zeb Teckenbrock, Taylor Inman; and three great-grandchildren, Kaeden Dunkelberger, Harper Dunkelberger, and McCall Teckenbrock; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Rogers Harper; and sisters, Velma T. Story and Linda Sue English.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Fooks Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Viva was loved by so many. She was the life of the party and always got the last laugh. Her wit and spunk were only surpassed by her love for her family, friends, and her patients she saw at Marshall County Hospital.
To her family, she was the centerpiece of many dinners, gatherings, and conversations.
To her patients, Viva went beyond simply providing health care. She had a genuine concern for their well-being.
A large family is left to celebrate her memory. In our grief, we are comforted by the reminders and memories of her all around. Viva’s unquestionable love for her family, her love of music, her enjoyment of the holidays, and her recipes that kept us fed and will be enjoyed for generations.
