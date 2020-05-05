MURRAY — Vita Satterwhite, 97, of Murray, died at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab.
She is survived by two sons, Rex Satterwhite of Paris, Tennessee, and Max Satterwhite of Murray; and a grandson, Justin Satterwhite of Wingo.
No public services will be scheduled at this time. Burial will be in the Wofford Cemetery. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.