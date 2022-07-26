Virginia Sable 'Ginger' Usher

Ginger Usher, 78, of Paducah passed away at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on August 29, 1943, in Murray to the late James and Anita Cunningham Sabel. Ginger was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Paducah. She was very active in the McCracken County Democratic Party and served on the Board of Directors of Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Ginger and her husband, Bill, were the founders of the Paducah Christmas Shop With a Cop charity. She was a longtime member of La Petite Fleur Garden Club, the Charity League of Paducah and many other civic organizations.
Ginger was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and served as president her senior year.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Reed Alpers, and husband, John, of Paducah; son James Boone Reed and wife, Ragan, of Paducah; sister Peggy Sabel Paxton of Paducah; stepsons William A. Usher Jr. and wife, Cindy, and Allen W. Usher and wife, Liz, all of Louisville; grandchildren Ely Ebenezer Mazmanian, David Roscoe Reed II, William Murphy Reed and Virginia Katherine Reed; several step-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband, William Amos “Bill” Usher; sister, Patricia Wooldridge and her parents.
A celebration of Ginger’s Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Rd., Paducah, KY 42001 or to the Paducah Area Christmas Cops, 1400 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
