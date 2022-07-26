Virginia Sable 'Ginger' Usher

Virginia 'Ginger' Usher

Ginger Usher, 78, of Paducah passed away at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

She was born on August 29, 1943, in Murray to the late James and Anita Cunningham Sabel. Ginger was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Paducah. She was very active in the McCracken County Democratic Party and served on the Board of Directors of Mt. Kenton Cemetery.

