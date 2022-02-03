Virginia Richardson Manchester, 85, of Paducah, passed away Jan. 27, 2022.
Ginia was born on Feb. 28, 1936, to Eloise Fergerson and William S. Richardson at Riverside Hospital in Paducah. She was raised at her maternal family home, Woodly, by her mother Eloise and stepfather Matthew Habacker, and grandparents, Violet and Edgar Fergerson. At Woodly, she discovered her lifelong passion for horses and was able to ride the county atop her horse, Laddie. Throughout her local school years, Ginia participated in horse shows throughout the region.
Ginia graduated from high school at the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., in 1954. She then attended St. Mary’s College in Raleigh, North Carolina. After junior college she was enrolled at the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Chi Omega.
Upon returning to Paducah, Ginia was active in the Charity League and the Paducah Garden Club for many years. She taught riding lessons at Carson Park and served as a teacher’s aide at Brazelton Junior High (Paducah Middle School) for 10 years. She was known to many as she worked at Party Mart, Gourmet Galley, and at the River Discovery Center. Most recently she was active with the Paducah Kennel Club where she taught and exhibited in obedience classes with her Parson Jack Russell Terriers Puddie and Briar and in agility classes with Deacon.
Ginia was a talented artist. Her handcrafted floor cloths continue to grace many homes and her hand painted wall stenciling graced Whitehaven.
She is survived by daughter, Catherine Hart and husband Mark, of Gilbertsville; daughter, Laura Manchester, of Dallas, Texas; and sister; Eugenia Habacker Drossos (Basil), of Paducah; two grandsons, Jonathan Hart (Stephanie), of Gilbertsville and Taylor Hart, of Louisville; great-granddaughter, Miriam Hart of Gilbertsville nephews, Mathew Drossos (Katherine) of Washington, DC, and Reid Drossos (Christina), of Denver, Colorado; cousins, Sally Shelton Crowe (Barry) and Charlene Shelton (Edgar).
The family gives special thanks to the nurses of Parkview Nursing Home and Mercy Health Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Paducah Kennel Club, P.O. BOX 373, Paducah, KY. 42002-0373.
