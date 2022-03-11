EDDYVILLE — Virginia Pauline Ramey, 92, of Eddyville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Crittenden Nursing and Rehab in Marion. She was a homemaker and a member of Bible Baptist Church in Lyon County.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Donald) Rushing, Eddyville; one granddaughter, LeAnn (Joe) Matesevac, Metropolis; one great-grandson, Noah Maesevac; one niece, Renee Oliver; and one nephew, Kenny Fitts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Finis Ramey; parents, Fred and Ethelene Hammonds Fritts; and two brothers, Carney Fitts and Fred Hyland Fitts.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home with Richard Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
