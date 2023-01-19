OLATHE, Kan. — Virginia McAfee, 82, of Olathe, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill.
Virginia was born on April 13, 1940, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Fairy E. (Franklin) Arington. She married Donal Cripps he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1966; she later married David McAfee on Dec. 27, 1974, he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2014.
Virginia is survived by her children, Donnie L. (Donna) Cripps of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, William T. (Daniela) McAfee of Kansas City, Claud D. McAfee of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rachel (Blaine) Jones of Spring Hill, Kansas; her six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first and second husband; her parents; and one half sister.
Virginia taught computer programming & business in the Decatur area for over 30 years. She was actively involved with the Future Business Leaders of America. She was a long-time member of the Lincoln Community Theater & The First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pulaski where she was active in their church softball league.
Services for Virginia will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois. An evening visitation will take place from 4 — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Airedale Terrier Rescue Association or The First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.
